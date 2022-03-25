QAF Auto launched a second-generation model to the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé lineup on Thursday night at One Riverside, Gadong to officiate a 3-day showcase starting March 25-27 from 10am-9pm.

The event saw an unveiling of the BMW 420i Gran Coupé M Sport variant in Portimao Blue and Mineral White by Albert Lau, CEO of QAF Brunei alongside Alisa Khoo, General Manager of QAF Auto.

In conjunction with the launch, Baiduri Platinum Cardholders can enjoy a full waiver on the processing fee from March 25 until April 30.

Refined design for efficient driving experience

Building on the athletic elegance of coupés, the 4-door gran coupé sports a wide hexagonal BMW mesh kidney grill down at its centre, flashing a powerful front view.

The striking face of the vehicle adopts slim full-LED lights that come with U-shaped fibre-optic light guides as daytime driving lights.

With an eye for modern functionality, the vehicle provides access to the rear compartment, with five full-size seats, a large tailgate and variable-usage load compartment for comfortable everyday commutes and longer trips.

The BMW 420i Gran Coupé is fitted with a four-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 135 kW/184 horsepower at 5,000-6,000 rpm.

The 2 litre BMW TwinPower Turbo engine is also capable of producing 300Nm of torque at 1,350 – 4,000 rpm.

Its eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission complements the sharper shift dynamics and shift paddles on the steering wheel to offer maximised performance during sudden bursts of speed or overtaking.

With its M Sport suspension the BMW 420i Gran Coupé reacts to road imperfections, providing extra damping over large bumps to prevent excessive dive and enhance ride comfort.

Sophisticated digital systems

Standard assistance features for the model include front collision warning and lane departure warning for enhanced safety.

Meanwhile, parking assistance features include park distance control, reversing assist camera, reversing assistant as well as parking assistant plus with surround view.

The BMW Live Cockpit Professional shows off a fully digital display of the vehicle’s wide array of intuitive functions such as smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

With the standard BMW Operating System 7, BMW 420i Gran Coupé provides more control to its users via control display touchscreen, multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, voice control or the optional BMW gesture control.

Vehicle specifications: BMW 420i Gran Coupé M Sport:

Four-cylinder petrol engine, BMW TwinPower Turbo technology: TwinScroll turbocharger, High Precision Injection, VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing, Double-VANOS variable camshaft timing.

Capacity: 1,998 cc.

Output: 184 hp at 5,000 – 6,500 rpm.

Torque: 300 Nm at 1,350 – 4,000 rpm.

Acceleration (0 – 100 km/h): 7.9 seconds.

Top speed: 235 km/h.

Combined fuel consumption: 6.5 l/100 km.

Combined CO2 emissions: 166-150 g/km in WLTP cycle.

To take a look at the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, head to the BMW QAF Auto showroom in Beribi. For more updates, check out their Instagram and Facebook pages.