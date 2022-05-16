Another loyal Takaful Brunei Mobile user has won $15,000 in the SANANG2 MANANG bi-monthly cash prize lucky draw and prize presentation.

Dato Hj Bahrin Mohd Noor won the top prize after choosing to renew his private motor takaful through the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

The 64-year-old was one of 10 lucky winners rewarded with cash prizes for participating in Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) or Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products.

Second-place winner Roslinawati Muhd Ariffin pocketed $6,000, while third place winner Hjh Norsinawati Hj Md Yassin went home with $2,000.

Fourth to tenth place winners each walked away with $1,000.

TBA Chief Operations Officer Barudin Hj Kudil presented the cash prizes during a special ceremony at Times Square Shopping Complex.

Takaful Brunei Mobile’s SANANG2 MANANG 2022 campaign is rewarding customers throughout the year with prizes worth over $250,000.

To be eligible for prizes, all you have to do is participate in any TBA or TBK product via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app from now until December 31.

Customers who participate or renew their private motor takaful via the TBA Call Centre will also be eligible for the bi-monthly draw.

TBA’s COO said the company wants to encourage more customers to take advantage of the app’s fully digital transactions for any renewals or new takaful participation.

He added that one of the new features of the app allows people to switch from their current car insurance/takaful provider to TBA’s Motor Takaful — all completely online.

“How we aim to serve to the public is to deliver efficient and fast transactions — especially with the COVID-19 situation — as we move towards digitalising transactions for any renewal or new takaful participation,” he said.

“Digitalisation is one of our long-term strategies in supporting the government’s aspirations to become a smart nation.”

Takaful Brunei Mobile also has its “Product of The Month” promotion throughout May 2022, where new customers who participate in TBK’s Takaful Nur Savings stand a chance to win a cash prize of $500.

For more information, customers can contact the TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, the TBK Call Centre at 223 1100, or visit the Takaful Brunei website. Takaful Brunei Mobile is available for download on Google Play and App Store.