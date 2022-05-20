BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Ministry of Energy has been set aside and reformed as the Department of Energy under the Prime Minister’s Office, according to an announcement made on state broadcaster RTB Friday evening.

The Minister of Energy Dato Hj Mat Suny Hj Md Hussein will step down from his role, and Deputy Minister Dato Hj Matsetejo Sokiaw will move to PMO to head the energy portfolio.

No reason was given for the move.

The Ministry of Energy was formed in 2018, following the upgrade of the Energy and Industry Department at PMO into a ministerial office.

The energy sector accounts for approximately 55% of Brunei’s GDP.