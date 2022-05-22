Grand Motors, the exclusive distributor of Kia vehicles, has just launched the fifth generation Kia Sportage at its newly revamped showroom in Beribi.

Carefully crafted from the ground-up to be the ultimate urban SUV, the revitalised LX and EX models of the Sportage lineup made their debut in Brunei last Friday.

Developed with a new architecture, the all-new Sportage combines a driver-centric design with a state-of-the-art premium interior featuring a swooping integrated curved display that houses the very latest advancements in connectivity tech.

From the very start of development, the fifth gen Sportage was intended to embrace the latest powertrain technology breakthroughs, making it one of the most efficient and eco-friendly SUVs available.

The vehicle is equipped with a high-tech 2.0-litre Smartstream powertrain, which produces 156 horsepower and 192Nm of torque.

Its advanced powertrain makes it highly economical with low-emissions, but still delivers a smooth, agile and highly responsive performance.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director of Grand Motors Frankie Ho said the new showroom would be a space for customers to rediscover the Kia brand.

“Back in 1996, our Kia showroom was a modest, shared space that featured models that were only beginning to make their mark in the global automotive marketplace.

“Over the last 26 years, we have seen how Kia has grown to become a world leader not only in vehicle design, but also in quality, reliability, and technological innovation.”

Ted Lee, president of Kia Asia-Pacific added that the showroom’s identity was inspired by the brand’s global transformation of its corporate logo and slogan, “Movement that Inspires”.

“Our new showroom identity … is not just a change in the exterior design from the old one, but also a strong communication message to our customers.

“I am very proud to introduce our all-new Sportage to you today … As our world best-selling model, it has something different and unique which our customers will be able to look and feel immediately once they see it.”

Instant visual impact

The new Kia Sportage was inspired by the brand’s bold and daring philosophy, giving the SUV an assertive road presence.

The vehicle also showcases Kia’s signature Tiger Nose black grille graphics that stretch across its front.

The striking frontal feature of the vehicle integrates boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lamps, creating solid boundary lines for the Matrix LED headlamps.

Depending on the specs, it rides on 18-inch or 19-inch wheels that come in three different alloy designs, colours and finishes.

State-of-the-art interior space

In the interior, the model was crafted with an ergonomic centre console, offering ample storage, operating system configuration, soft touch switches, and a high-speed wireless charging bay, among other features.

Designers also focused on creating a pleasant space for all occupants. An intelligent package and clever use of space means that everyone inside the Sportage can benefit from class-leading headroom and legroom.

The SUV also sets the benchmark in luggage capacity, underscoring its everyday family-friendly practicality and useability.

Leading the way in safety

The Sportage leads the way in safety featuring both passive and active high-tech systems – including Kia’s world-renowned suite of safety features.

Depending on the specs and model of the vehicle, the safety features available include the driver airbag, passenger airbag, side curtain airbags and low-side airbags.

To enhance safety and driver visibility, the vehicle also features a blind-spot view monitor (BVM) which displays a real-time rear-side image of the vehicle.

The Sportage is also equipped with the latest 12-inch touchscreen curved display. The easy-to-use system was designed to enhance passenger connectivity, functionality and usability needs.

This advanced feature enables the vehicle to benefit from the latest software and map updates on-the-go, suitable especially for younger, tech-savvy customers.

The all-new Kia Sportage is now available for viewing at the Kia showroom in Beribi. Customers can also enjoy Kia Brunei’s Hari Raya promotion until June 30. For more information, head to the Kia Brunei website and Instagram page.