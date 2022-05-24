Dell has just launched the new Dell Inspiron 3910 desktop, now available at Netcom and other authorised resellers.

This new compact desktop is built with a 14.7L chassis which can fit just about anywhere in your home and office without sacrificing performance.

The Dell Inspiron 3910 desktop is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation Core i3-12100 CPU, which features a 10nm process, quad-core 8 threads, 12MB L3 cache, 4.3GHz maximum frequency, and 60W Thermal Design Power.

The motherboard uses the new B660 with 8GB DDR4 RAM (up to 64GB) and 256GB solid-state drive, making it ideal for daily use. Also available are models with the latest i5 and i7 processors.

This desktop also comes with the hollow air intake grids on the front panel flanks and side panels, together with the unique internal air duct design, efficiently disperse heat.

The side panel can be dismantled and reassembled by hand thanks to the thumbscrew design, making it simple to update and upgrade. On top of that, the color scheme of this desktop mixes well with your working and living environments.

The new Dell Inspiron 3910 desktop starts at $768.

Purchase any of the Inspiron 3910 models today until May 27 and be entitled to get yourself a $50 Supa Save gift voucher! (Terms and conditions apply.)

For more information, you can contact Netcom at 2231563 / 2231564 or check out their Instagram and Facebook channels. You can also purchase the Dell Inspiron via their website.