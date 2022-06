In a televised address at 3pm, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah announced a cabinet reshuffle, which saw eight ministers replaced and the appointment of Brunei’s first female cabinet minister.

All appointments are for a four-year term effective June 7, 2022.

CABINET MINISTERS:

1. His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam — Prime Minister; Minister of Defence; Minister of Finance and Economy; and Minister of Foreign Affairs

2. His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince — Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

3. Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Bakti Di-Raja Dato Laila Utama Hj Awang Isa Pehin Datu Perdana Manteri Dato Laila Utama Hj Awang Ibrahim — Special Advisor to His Majesty; and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

4. Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Hj Awang Badaruddin Pengarah Dato Paduka Hj Othman — Minister of Religious Affairs

5. Pehin Datu Laila Raja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Halbi Hj Mohd Yussof — Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

6. Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah — Second Minister of Finance and Economy; and Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

7. Dato Seri Setia Hj Erywan Pehin Dato Pekerma Jaya Hj Mohd Yusof — Second Minister of Foreign Affairs

8. Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Md Isham Jaafar​ — Minister of Health

9. Dato Seri Paduka Hj Ahmaddin Hj Abd Rahman — Minister of Home Affairs

10. Datin Seri Paduka Dr Hjh Romaizah Hj Mohd Salleh — Minister of Education

11. Dato Seri Paduka Dr Hj Abd Manaf Hj Metussin — Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism

12. Dato Paduka Hj Mohd Juanda Hj Abd Rashid — Minister of Development

13. Pg Hj Shamhary Pg Dato Hj Mustafa — Minister of Transport and Infocommunications

14. Hj Nazmi Hj Mohammad — Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports

DEPUTY MINISTERS:

15. Brigadier General Dato Seri Pahlawan Hj Razak Hj Abd Kadir — Deputy Minister of Defence

16. Dato Seri Paduka Hj Matsatejo Sokiaw — Deputy Minister of Energy at the Prime Minister’s Office

17. Mohd Riza Dato Paduka Hj Mohd Yunos — Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

18. Dato Paduka Hj Sofian Hj Sabtu – Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office

19. Hj Khairuddin Hj Abd Hamid — Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy

20. Pg Hjh Zety Sufina Pg Dato Paduka Hj Sani — Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy

21. Pg Dato Seri Setia Hj Mohd Tassim Hj Hassan — Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs

