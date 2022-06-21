As we age, physical activities can take a backseat due to family and career priorities, or simply difficulties in finding the time.

Regular exercise can help improve mental and physical health, as well as reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.

Coupled with a balanced diet, an active lifestyle can have immediate and long-term health benefits to improve your quality of life.

It’s important to know how to get started, make progress and protect yourself from short- or long-term injuries.

What we need to bear in mind is that simply allocating 30 minutes to an hour a couple of days a week can have a positive impact on our lives in the long run.

Some worthwhile things to know:

Being physically active every day is important for the healthy growth and development of babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers;

Regular physical activity cuts the risk of depression and dementia by up to 30 percent;

People who regularly exercise have up to a 35 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease and stroke, as well as up to a 50 percent lower risk of Type 2 diabetes;

Individuals who frequently work out cut their risk of colon cancer by up to 50 percent and up to a 20 percent lower risk of breast cancer;

Regular exercise contributes to lower risk of developing osteoarthritis by up to 83 percent, lower risk of hip fracture and falls of up to 68 percent and 30 percent, respectively;

Research has shown that physical activity can boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy levels.

Brunei has seen an increase in the opening of gyms and fitness centres in recent years, indicating rising awareness on the importance of exercise.

Whether it’s weightlifting, spinning, zumba, or yoga, more options are available to explore your interest.

Getting physically active is only the beginning and ensuring you are able to continue being active involves getting enough sleep, nutrition and injury prevention.

But injuries happen regardless of how careful you are, and it’s vital to have an insurance plan to cover medical costs.

Takaful Brunei Am Sdn Bhd (TBA) provides Personal Accident Takaful for Active Life for coverage of accident injuries, including temporary total disability for up to 52 weeks, hospital cash benefit for up to 30 days, medical, hospitalisation and surgery costs, as well as physiotherapy expenses.

The takaful protection is developed to ensure participants will have a comfortable and effective recovery for as low as $24.25.

Personal Accident for Active Life is Takaful Brunei’s product of the month for June 2022.

Five participants will stand a chance to win $500 when they purchase the takaful plan via Takaful Brunei Mobile from June 1-30, 2022.

For more details, customers can contact TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, 743 4000 via WhatsApp or visit Takaful’s website.