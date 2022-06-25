The dazzling new MINI Brick Lane edition has arrived in Brunei with five models.

Inspired by London’s home of street art, the MINI Brick Lane edition not only delivers in the looks department but also offers performance.

Launching the new models on Friday, distributor of MINI vehicles QAF Auto said only 11 units of the five special edition models are available in the country.

The MINI Brick Lane edition comes in the MINI 3-Door, MINI 5-door and MINI Cooper Convertible variants.

“The MINI Brick Lane edition has individuality as its trademark, making it the perfect choice for customers looking to make a style statement on the roads,” Head of MINI Asia Kidd Yam said in a statement.

Head-turning design

Customers have the option to choose between the Cooper and Cooper S engines.

The key distinguishing detail of the vehicles is the striped motif in shades of Frozen Blue, Mint, and Soul Blue.

The pattern can be seen on the bonnet and plastered across its sides.

In addition, the hardtop roof now comes in San Marino Blue, giving the MINI a fresh new look compared to the brand’s traditional chrome or piano black features seen in previous models.

The Frozen Blue touches can be found on the front and rear MINI logos, fuel filler cap, headlight and taillight trims, as well as door and tailgate handles.

Adding to its sophisticated look, the vehicle rides on 17” alloy wheels with floating wheel caps designed to match the Brick Lane pinstripe motif.

The MINI Brick Lane Edition is offered in Black, Midnight Black and Silver paint finishes. Meanwhile, the Cooper S variant also comes in Moonwalk Grey.

High-end interior

In the interior, the Brick Lane signature sticker is displayed on the glossy black panel, adding striking details to the cockpit.

The multifunctional instrument display behind the steering ensures that drivers remain aware of all driving information.

With the model’s premium infotainment system, drivers can easily cruise the roads with the MINI navigation and enjoy a comfortable ride while staying connected with the wireless Apple CarPlay.

To top off its convenience features, the vehicle also offers a keyless comfort access system that allows drivers to unlock doors and boot without having to reach for the key in pockets or bags.

For enhanced safety, the model features front and rear distance control, including park assist and rear view camera.

Vehicle specifications of the new MINI Brick Lane Edition:

MINI Cooper 3-Door

Three-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch.

Capacity: 1,499 cc.

Max output: 136 ps at 4,500-6,500 rpm.

Max torque: 220 Nm at 1,500-4,100 rpm.

Average fuel consumption (per 100 km): 5.6L

MINI Cooper S 3-Door

Four-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch

Capacity: 1,998 cc

Max output: 178 ps at 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max torque: 280 Nm at 1,350-3,750 rpm

Average fuel consumption (per 100 km): 6L

MINI Cooper 5-Door

Three-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch

Capacity: 1,499 cc

Max output: 136 ps at 4,500-6,500 rpm

Max torque: 220 Nm at 1,500-4,100 rpm

Average fuel consumption (per 100 km): 5.7L

Mini Cooper S 5-Door

Four-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with double clutch

Capacity: 1,998 cc

Max output: 178 ps at 5,000-6,500 rpm

Max torque: 280 Nm at 1,350-3,750 rpm

Average fuel consumption (per 100 km): 6L

MINI Cooper Convertible

Three-cylinder petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology (turbocharging, direct injection, Valvetronic), 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch

Capacity: 1,499 cc

Max output: 136 ps at 4,500-6,500 rpm

Max torque: 220 Nm at 1,500-4,100 rpm

Average fuel consumption (per 100 km): 6L

To learn more about the latest special edition models, visit the MINI showroom in Beribi, or their Instagram page and website.