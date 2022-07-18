Another loyal Takaful Brunei Mobile user has won $15,000 in the SANANG2 MANANG lucky draw.

Kelly Tan walked away with $15,000 in the Takaful Brunei Mobile bi-monthly cash prize giveaway.

Tan, who attended the event on behalf of her husband, Hendry Ang, won the first prize after renewing her private motor takaful through Takaful Brunei’s mobile app.

She was one of the 10 lucky customers rewarded with cash prizes for their participation in Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) or Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products using the mobile app, and for new participation and renewals through TBA’s Motor Takaful through the TBA Call Centre.

Second-place winner Hjh Suraini Hj Shahir won $6,000, while third place winner Sarinah Hj Bakar went home with $2,000.

The fourth to tenth place winners each received $1,000.

The winners were presented with their cheques during a special event at One City Shopping Centre.

Takaful Brunei Mobile’s SANANG2 MANANG 2022 campaign is rewarding customers throughout the year with prizes worth over $250,000.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, all you have to do is participate in any TBA or TBK product via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app from now until December 31.

By using the mobile app, you can even switch from your current car insurance provider to TBA’s Motor Takaful, giving you comprehensive coverage with discounts.

For the month of July, five new customers will be awarded $500 for participating in TBA’s Motor Takaful.

For more information, contact the TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, the TBK Call Centre at 223 1100, or visit their website. Takaful Brunei Mobile is available for download on Google Play and the App Store.