Netcom Computer House, the authorised distributor of Dell computers in Brunei, has just unveiled the all-new Inspiron notebook series.

During the launch event at Radisson Hotel, Netcom showcased three models — the Dell Inspiron 14 and 16, G15 and XPS 13 Plus.

The new line of notebooks is powered by the latest 12th Gen processor offering improved performance, speed and battery life.

The laptops also come with high-definition web cameras, as well as speakers equipped with Waves MaxxAudio Pro for better audio quality.

Dell Inspiron 14, Inspiron 16 and Inspiron 14 “2-in-1”

With a modern and sleek design, the new Inspiron models come with stunning 14 and 16-inch displays, larger touchpads, backlit keyboards and a fingerprint reader.

They are also available with the latest i5 and i7 processors, and run the Windows 11 operating system.

The Inspiron 14 “2-in-1” model offers more versatility, morphing from a laptop to tablet without compromising on performance.

It features a high-quality touch screen and keyboard, making it best suited for students, creatives and graphic designers.

Depending on the model, the Inspiron lineup is offered in Platinum Silver and Pebble Green.

Dell G15

Gamers can enjoy an elevated experience with the Dell G15, which comes with game shift technology for a dynamic performance mode. This ensures maximum fan speed while its processors work hard.

The Alienware Command Centre on the Dell G Series also allows users to personalise their software setup for a more focused workflow.

The Dell G15 model comes in Specter Green and Dark Shadow Grey.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

With a clean, seamless look, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is crafted with CNC-machined aluminium and glass for a simple yet unique look.

The lightweight yet luxurious model not offers premium visuals, but is also capable of handling heavy-duty performance.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus s available in Graphite.

All Dell customers are eligible to receive Dell premium support available 24/7.

Netcom Computer House is offering an early bird promotion from July 19-21, where customers can enjoy up to $299 off the retail price. For more information, visit their Instagram page and website. You can also contact them at 2231563/2231564.