Discover the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography at the ‘Road to Luxury roadshow’ until July 31.

Organised by Indera Motors, the sole authorised retailer of Jaguar and Land Rover luxury vehicles in Brunei, the ‘Road to Luxury’ roadshow will take place at the One City Shopping Mall until Sunday.

The three-day roadshow event features five premium vehicles from the Jaguar Land Rover line-up: Jaguar E-PACE and F-PACE, and the Land Rover Defender, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque Autobiography.

The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography delivers the promise of Range Rover, combining refined luxury and design on both the exterior and interior.

Watch us take the Evoque Autobiography on a road trip:

The Evoque Autobiography features elegant exterior details such as burnished copper lettering and accents, the Autobiography badge and new red brake calipers.

At the heart of Evoque Autobiography is a seamlessly integrated and digitally connected infotainment system with Land Rover’s state-of-the-art Pivi Pro, where information is presented at a glance with an intuitive 10″ touchscreen.

Quilted perforated Windsor leather seats provide a comfortable driving experience, while Meridian™ Surround Sound System with 650W output delivered through 14 speakers plus subwoofer envelopes the vehicle cabin, creating beautiful sound environments.

Interested customers can also get up close and personal with the other Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles on display at One City.

Sales consultants will be on hand to meet with customers and answer inquiries about the vehicles, test drive appointments, and latest offers.

For more information, head to the ‘Road to Luxury’ roadshow at One City Shopping Mall or call 239 1000.

The roadshow is open from 10am to 10pm until July 31.