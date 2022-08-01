Planning a trip to Miri soon? Whether you’re going on a day trip, shopping spree or a much needed vacation why not get a medical check up while you’re there?

Located 23 minutes from the Malaysian Custom & Immigration Complex, KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital is a one-stop centre for your healthcare needs.

The seven-storey hospital is built on four acres of land located at Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Miri. KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital is the third KPJ Hospital in Sarawak and the latest hospital by Malaysia’s leading private healthcare services provider, KPJ Healthcare Berhad.

It has positioned itself to offer medical services to patients with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and a reputable team of medical consultants who are not only well-qualified, but also experienced in their respective fields.

They are supported by a team of dedicated medical professionals from various specialised disciplines who have carefully selected for their professional expertise and commitment to deliver personalised services.

A VIP room at KPJ Miri Hospital. Photo: KPJ Miri The MRI machine at KPJ Miri Hospital. Photo: KPJ Miri The Health Screening Unit at KPJ Miri Hospital. Photo: KPJ Miri Photo: KPJ Miri The Level 2 Specialist Clinic at KPJ Miri Hospital. Photo: KPJ Miri

Packages available

KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital has crafted customised health screening packages to suit your lifestyles, age range and unique needs.

There are 20 packages specialising in promoting and maintaining your health and well being which includes three levels of health screenings – executive, gold elite and gold. These packages range from RM299 to RM1,333.

Other packages include pre-university student medical checkup (RM160); premier male and female check up (RM 500 & RM480 respectively); and pre marital screening package (male and female).

KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital is also the first private hospital in Miri to have a resident consultant ophthalmologist/eye specialist Dr Matthew Tong Jong Haw.

The hospital also has a Petronas Approved Medical Examiner (AME) Dr Bong Ji Yuan (Offshore Medical Surveillance).

KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital also have visiting specialists in the following areas:

Pediatric Cardiologist – Dr Lim Wooi Kok Psychiatrist – Dr Ravivarma Rao Panirselvam Urologist – Dr Chan Siew Hong Plastic, Reconstructive & Aesthetic Surgeon – Dr Daphne Dewi Spine Surgeon – Prof. Dr Mohamad Zaki

The hospital also provides physiotherapy and rehabilitation services.

Book an appointment online

You can book an online appointment request via the website. The staff will confirm your appointment via email or call you once they have received your request.

KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital offers the following specialist services:

Obstetrics and gynecology

Orthopedic and trauma

Ear, nose, throat and neck

Pediatrics

General surgery

Internal medicine

Radiology

Anesthesiology

Urology

Facilities available:

Operating theatre

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Endoscopy unit

24hrs accident and emergency services

Medical laboratory

Multidisciplinary ward

ICU

Labour suite

Nursery

Health screening centre

Diagnostic imaging services CT scan (160 slices) MRI 1.5 Tesla Ultrasound Mammography General X-ray

Outpatient specialist clinics

Special diagnostic service- echocardiography

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Stress test

Find your way around

Below is a map of KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital to help find your way around.

Get in touch

KPJ Miri Specialist Hospital is located at Lot 8836, Block, 11, Kuala Baram By Pass Rd, Bandar Baru Permyjaya, 98000 Miri, Sarawak.

For enquiries, please call 085-649999 or 010-2880311 (WhatsApp) or email inquiry.miri@kpjmiri.com