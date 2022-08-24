BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei organised a blood donation drive on Tuesday in collaboration with RIPAS Hospital, inviting nearby offices and the public to contribute.

The event was held on the first floor of the Takaful Brunei Head Office in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Carrying the theme “Donate Blood, Save Lives”, Takaful Brunei believes it is crucial to help save lives through a simple contribution of donating one’s blood.

A total of 57 donors spared a few minutes of their time to successfully donate blood and show their support towards the worthy cause.

The need for blood remains constant and this activity is relevant to help sustain an adequate supply in the National Blood Bank. Repeated blood donations are also proven to help to improve the flow of blood in the body.

Takaful Brunei will continue this life-saving mission in the hopes to create more awareness among the public, a reminder that every bit helps.

Takaful Brunei believes this activity is an important way for the public to show their commitment to helping the community. Takaful Brunei wishes to convey their appreciation to all the donors in the Blood Donation Drive.