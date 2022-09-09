Indera Motors Sdn Bhd, the sole distributor and retailer of Jaguar, has just introduced the powerful Jaguar F-Pace SVR to Brunei.

The SVR lineup is an enhanced version of the F-Pace, ready to deliver a powerful performance thanks to its 5.0-litre supercharged V-8 engine.

Available in petrol powertrain, the F-Pace SVR comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission generating 550 horsepower.

The model combines a unique masculine appearance with key technologies and unique features to deliver an engaging driving experience.

The new Jaguar F-Pace SVR is recognised as Jaguar's SUV performance flagship due to its sleek exterior and dynamic performance. Photo: The Scoop The new Jaguar F-Pace SVR is recognised as Jaguar's SUV performance flagship due to its sleek exterior and dynamic performance. Photo: The Scoop The Jaguar F-Pace SVR rides on 21-inch or 22-inch alloy wheels. Photo: The Scoop The model showcases a unique rear bumper with quad exhaust. Photo: The Scoop Prev 1 of 4 Next

Its improved appearance not only enhances its desirability, it also enhances the dynamic abilities of the vehicle by reducing lift by 35% and drag coefficient by 3% compared to the F-Pace SVR 19MY.

The vehicle is offered with unique SVR-branded 21-inch or 22-inch forged alloy wheels designed to aid braking performance by adding brake cooling.

Additionally, it is equipped with electronic active differential with torque.

At its rear, its all-new rear LED tail lights, quad exhaust and unique rear bumper offers improved aerodynamic performance.

Depending on the specs, the model comes in various colour options, ranging from solid, metallic, or premium metallic colours.

Driver-focused interior

Building on its position as Jaguar’s ultimate performance SUV, the F-Pace SVR offers supportive seats built with highest quality materials, striking colourways and various comfort features.

Inside, seats in the SUV are made up of either Windsor leather, Alcantara or Semi-Aniline leather to offer a luxurious and sporty interior look.

During long trips, passengers can still enjoy a comfortable ride with the front and back-row heating and cooling seat feature.

The model showcases a split rim leather steering wheel, featuring monogram embossing, SVR branding and unique SVR stitch detail. Photo: The Scoop The Pivi Pro infotainment enables drivers to feel connected on the go. Photo: The Scoop The vehicle is equipped with a supercharged 5.0-litre V-8 with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Photo: The Scoop Prev 1 of 3 Next

Standard safety features include blind spot assist, 3D surround camera, lane keep assist, and rear traffic monitor, among other features for enhanced safety measures.

For increased connectivity, the F-Pace SVR is equipped with a 11.4-inch HD touchscreen Pivi Pro infotainment system with a wide range of functions such as smart settings, connected navigation with next-generation 3D maps, intelligent route learning and smart voice guidance.