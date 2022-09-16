BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Takaful Brunei has bagged three awards at the Insurance Asia Awards 2022.

Takaful Brunei Mobile was awarded Brunei’s “Mobile App of The Year”, while Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) was awarded “Domestic General Insurer of The Year” and Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) was awarded “Domestic Life Insurer of The Year”.

The Insurance Asia Awards gathers Asia’s leading insurance and takaful companies in recognition of their initiatives, product and service developments, as well as innovative solutions.

The awards have been given out since 2016 with over 130 takaful/insurance companies nominated from 30 countries. Takaful Brunei proudly represents Brunei Darussalam as one of the many companies nominated.

YB Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, in his capacity as Chairman of Takaful Brunei said: “Alhamdulillah, Takaful Brunei is grateful and humbled to receive the three prestigious international awards and greatly appreciates the support from all the stakeholders contributing to this milestone.”

“Insha’Allah, Takaful Brunei will continue to strive towards service excellence as the leading takaful protection provider by listening and evolving to the needs of our valued customers. Takaful Brunei will continue to be an integral part of Brunei Darussalam’s financial industry and in particular, the takaful sector, by providing takaful coverages to protect the nation’s population,” he added.

Takaful Brunei’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Hj Shahrildin Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Utama Dato Paduka Hj Jaya, commented: “Alhamdulillah, we are thankful to the Board of Directors, Syariah Advisory Body, Brunei Darussalam Central Bank, our dedicated workforce, business partners, and above all our highly valued customers for this achievement.

“We are humbly proud to share this achievement together with Brunei Darussalam and continue the journey to pursue innovative digital solutions for our customers and aspire to provide takaful protection with high standards of customer services.”

The awards signify a humble recognition of Takaful Brunei’s journey towards being a progressive market leader in the takaful and insurance industry. Takaful Brunei is thankful to all customers and participants for making Takaful Brunei a premier institution.

Takaful Brunei has been providing the benefits and values of takaful protection to individuals, families and corporate institutions for nearly 30 years. In those years, a wide array of products have been developed to cater to customers’ needs.

Over the past three years, Takaful Brunei Mobile has been a pioneer in the digital delivery of services in Brunei’s takaful and insurance industry, providing a safe and convenient digital platform for takaful product participations and takaful certificate management.

The app has garnered the trust of over 60,000 active users and growing daily, making it the nation’s most successful takaful/insurance mobile application.

Takaful Brunei Mobile is further enhanced by a customer reward system where users can earn reward points to redeem product discount tokens, items from participating merchants, and even donations to charities.

Here are some of the other ways the Takaful Brunei group of companies has helped Bruneians:

To assist customers during the pandemic, TBK enhanced features such as the hospital cash benefit, not only for COVID-19 hospitalisation but also other situations that provide cash assistance for loss of income.

To ensure customers are safeguarded, TBK’s Mortgage & Financing Takaful now also covers pre-existing conditions. This allows potential homeowners more convenience and peace of mind when purchasing a home as a long-term investment.

Meanwhile, TBA has progressed in developing travel protection solutions during the pandemic by providing COVID-19 medical coverage for travellers through the comprehensive TBA Musafir Takaful.

As the nation transitioned into its endemic phase, COVID-19 coverage was extended to TBA’s Musafir Takaful Family Package, Medical Outbound coverage and Haj & Umrah package.

A trip cancellation benefit was also included in all Musafir takaful packages, except for Medical Outbound. This was to ensure all travelers are protected against unforeseen situations, such as medical emergencies, personal liability, or travel-related mishaps.

Another feature recently introduced on Takaful Brunei Mobile is the convenience of switching from any car insurance/takaful provider to TBA’s Motor Takaful.

The new feature was developed to make customer participation in TBA’s Motor Takaful easier and assist in the transition to a fully digital platform.

Servicing and guiding customers is crucial to Takaful Brunei’s success, and the development of the workforce is an integral component in pursuing exceptional service delivery and the complete Takaful Brunei experience.