Takaful Brunei held their fourth SANANG2 MANANG bi-monthly lucky draw and prize presentation at Times Square Shopping Complex on Sunday.

Ten lucky Takaful Brunei customers were rewarded with cash prizes for their participation in TBA & TBK products using the Takaful Brunei Mobile app, or for new participations and renewals in TBA’s Motor Takaful through the TBA Call Centre.

First place winner Muhammad Termizi Mahmoud walked away with $15,000 for renewing his Motor Takaful with TBA.

Meanwhile, second place winner Melvin Lim Ya Wei took home $6,000 and third place winner Hjh Riza Sarirah Hj Masri bagged $2,000. The fourth to tenth place winners each received a cheque for $1,000.

Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) Deputy Chief Business Operations Officer, Suffian Haji Mohd Salleh, presented the prizes to all the winners at Times Square Shopping Complex.

Takaful Brunei Mobile’s SANANG2 MANANG 2022 campaign is rewarding customers throughout the year with prizes worth over $250,000.

The year-long campaign aims to encourage customers to use the company’s mobile app to make fully digital transactions for any renewal or new takaful participation.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, all you have to do is participate in any TBA or TBK product via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app from now until December 31.

Customers who participate or renew their private motor takaful via the TBA Call Centre will also be eligible for the bi-monthly draw.

By using the mobile app, you can even switch from your current car insurance provider to TBA’s Motor Takaful, giving you comprehensive coverage with discounts.

As part of its September “product of the month” promotion, customers who take up TBK’s Credit Card Protection Takaful will also stand a chance to win $500.

For more information, contact the TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, the TBK Call Centre at 223 1100, or visit the website. Takaful Brunei Mobile is available for download on Google Play and App Store.