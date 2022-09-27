Located at Setia Kenangan II in Kiulap, Boeffi’s seventh brand store officially opened its doors on September 23, 2022.

To commemorate the opening, Boeffi is having a special promotion – any outright purchase of a Boeffi Ergonomics product above $500 will come with a limited-edition Boeffi mousepad with built-in RGB lighting (while stocks last).

Boeffi have also collaborated with CRIT Esports by inviting 10 gamers for a friendly match of Mobile Legends at the new brand store.

Boeffi’s journey started in late 2019 with its first kiosk in Times Square Shopping Complex. The company soon opened another six branches at Rimba Point, The Mall Gadong, KB Sentral Shopping, One City, and Aman Hills.

Since then, Boeffi has expanded its product offerings from massage chairs and compact massagers, to fitness equipment and most recently its Ergonomics line of furniture.

The company will be celebrating its third anniversary in October, with the continued aim of providing affordable and quality service to all its customers.

In the near future, Boeffi hopes to to build on its accomplishments and expand internationally.