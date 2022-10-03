BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Ministry of Health and Universiti Brunei Darussalam will be conducting the third National Health and Nutritional Status Survey.

The survey aims to examine the trends and prevalence of non-communicable disease among Bruneians, with particular attention paid to nutrition-related risk factors.

Health Minister YB Dato Dr Hj Md Isham Hj Jaafar on Monday announced the first phase of the survey, set to begin this month and last until January 2023.

The initial phase will involve 5,762 households, focusing on common risk factors among adults aged 18 to 69.

The second phase will run from February to May 2023, targeting issues related to the health of children and pregnant women. During this phase, approximately 3,000 households are expected to participate in the study.

Trained researchers will visit, carry out inspections, and interview selected family members in all four districts.

Selected respondents are urged to cooperate to ensure the success of the research, the minister said during the weekly COVID-19 press conference.

He added that findings from the study will help the ministry assess the effectiveness of government health strategies in preventing premature deaths from noncommunicable disease.