Domestic helpers live and work throughout Brunei Darussalam, with many of them providing daily assistance to families over a long period of time.

From caring for children to maintaining a clean and organised home, domestic helpers grow to be part of many Bruneian families.

Caring for their health and safety is a compulsory requirement under the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1957 and both local and foreign workers must be insured or covered for workmen’s compensation liability.

TBA’s Workmen’s Compensation Package Takaful for Domestic Helper offers a wider scope of coverage to protect your maid, gardener or driver, by providing compensation benefits to the employee for bodily injury due to accident or illness (resulting in death or permanent disability) during the course of their employment.

The plan covers death (due to accident and illness) benefits of up to $28,800 and permanent disability benefits of up to $36,000.

The package also covers workers outside working hours, with permanent disablement and repatriation expenses of up to $10,000, daily hospital benefits of $20 per day in Brunei or abroad (for up to 60 days).

TBA’s Workmen’s Compensation Package Takaful for Domestic Helper is year-long package which can be renewed annually.

It also offers customers the convenience of direct billing services for any medical claims, saving employers the trouble of filing a claim or paying medical expenses upfront. This avoids any financial burden, especially in case of emergency.

TBA’s Workmen’s Compensation Package for Domestic Helper is readily available on the Takaful Brunei Mobile app with an instant 20% discount.

Any participation made from October 1-31, 2022 will be entered in to a lucky draw where you could win $500 as part of the “Takaful Product of The Month” promotion.

Also, any participation in Takaful products from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 will also stand a chance to win up to $15,000 as part of Takaful Brunei Mobile’s “Sanang-Sanang Manang” promotion.

To learn more about TBA’s Workmen’s Compensation Package for Domestic Helper Takaful, you visit the Takaful website, contact the TBA Call Centre 224 4000 or Whatsapp 743 4000 You can also download the Takaful Brunei Mobile app on the Appstore or Google Play participate in any Takaful product.