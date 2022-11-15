Another loyal Takaful Brunei Mobile user walked away with $15,000 during the fifth SANANG2MANANG bi-monthly cash prize lucky draw and prize presentation.

Noorul Aqilah Roslan won the prize after using the Takaful Brunei Mobile app to purchase her travel takaful for short trips to Miri.

The 27-year old was one of the 10 customers who won cash prizes for their participation in Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) or Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products.

The runner up Chahaya Salleh and third place winner Pg Hj Mohamad Japri Pg Hj Besar won $6,000 and $2,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, fourth to tenth place winners each brought home $1,000.

The prizes were presented by TBA Deputy Chief Business Operations Officer Hj Md Fuad Pehin Dato Hj Awg Salim at The Mall, Gadong.

Takaful Brunei Mobile’s SANANG2MANANG 2022 campaign is rewarding customers with prizes worth over $250,000 throughout the year.

All you have to do is participate in any TBA or TBK product via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app from now until December 31.

Customers who participate or renew their private motor takaful via the TBA Call Centre are also eligible to participate in the lucky draw.

With the Takaful Brunei Mobile, you can also easily switch from your current motor insurance provider to TBA’s Motor Takaful for more comprehensive coverage and discounts.

For this month’s “Product of the Month” promotion, 5 lucky customers participating in the Comprehensive Home Package Takaful from November 1-30 will win $500.

For more information, contact the TBA Call Centre at 224 4000, the TBK Call Centre at 223 1100, or visit their website. Takaful Brunei Mobile is available for download on Google Play and App Store.