BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Looking for something to entertain the family this weekend? BSM has got you covered.

Drop by the BSM Fuel Good Weekend at the Jerudong Park Amphitheatre for a chance to win prizes and join a diverse range of activities from a classic car showcase to live entertainment.

Entrance to the event is free, and visitors will have a chance to see the latest products and services from BSM and its partners, which are available for purchase with exclusive offers throughout the event.

“Fuel Good Weekend aims to be an annual platform for BSM’s customers to enjoy exclusive deals and participate in exciting, interactive and fun activities”, said BSM Managing Director Muhammad Norshafiee.

BSM will be bringing back the Shell V-Power experiential showcase for an immersive visual experience into the working of Shell V-Power.

Customers can purchase exclusive Shell products and Shell V-Power racing team merchandise, try out the specially built race track for the Shell Motorsport Collection race and join the Fastest Lap Racing Simulator competition.

Car and motorcycle enthusiasts will also get to test drive the latest vehicles from a number of local dealerships.

And that’s not all, the event will also feature a custom car and motorcycle showcase as part of the entertainment line-up.

BSM Fuel Good Weekend is open to the public from 10am to 10pm until December 4.

For more information, exclusive promotions and deals, visit go4bsm.com or bsm.com.bn, anf follow BSM Instagram and Facebook.