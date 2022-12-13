If you enjoy a game of pool a great new hangout spot has just opened at The Boss Pool House in Kiulap.

Located on the ground floor of Higher Point, The Boss Pool House has ample room for several pool tables outfitted with CPBA competition cloth.

The venue also has two VIP rooms for customers seeking privacy or wanting to host private events.

Business owner and founder Kenny Tchung said he took inspiration from his favourite movies — The Godfather and John Wick — when designing the space.

The pool house also has an in-house cafe serving Western and Malay food, as well as coffee such as their signature “The Boss Special”.

The Boss Pool House is open every day from 10am-2am, and 2pm to 2am on Fridays.

You can check them out at Building Centre Area, Higher Point Qlap, Spg 88, Ground Floor, Kg Kiulap.

For the latest details, check them out at @thebosspoolhouse on Instagram.