Spanish froyo franchise Yolé is celebrating its first anniversary in Brunei!

To mark the occasion, Yolé Brunei is offering a special “12.12 Promotion”, where customers can get:

One free small Yol é cup with a purchase of a large Ibiza

One free small Yol é cup with a purchase a large Yol é cup

Two small Yol é cups for every purchase of two medium Yol é cups

The offer will run until Sunday, December 18 and is available at all four Yolé branches.

The flagship branch is located at Setia Kenangan II Complex in Kiulap, followed by other locations at Rimba Point, Times Square and the latest addition — a food truck at One Riverside!

Besides their famous low-calorie frozen yoghurt cups, Yolé also offers other products such as ice cream, shakes and boba.

