Resplendent in red, the royal bride HRH Princess ‘Azemah is blessed by HM the Sultan and members of the royal family during the Majlis Istiadat Berbedak Pengantin Diraja.

During the royal powdering ceremony — a centuries-old custom in Brunei-Malay culture — family and friends are invited to bless the bride and groom by anointing them with coloured paste and scented oils.

The ceremony typically precedes the solemnisation of marriage, or akad nikah.

Her Royal Highness is set to wed YAM Pengiran Muda Bahar on Thursday, January 12, 2023.