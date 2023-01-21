Takaful Brunei presented its sixth and final round of prizes for the SANANG2 MANANG campaign on Friday, marking the end of its 2022 promotion of year-long giveaways.

The first place winner, Siti Rasidah Hj Abu Bakar, won $15,000 after renewing her private motor takaful through the Takaful Brunei mobile app.

She was one of the 10 lucky Takaful Brunei customers rewarded with cash prizes for their participation in Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) and Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) products via the Takaful Brunei Mobile app or the TBA Call Centre.

Second place winner Handrie Amin won $6,000, while third place winner Abdul Wahab Hj Bakar won $2,000. The fourth to tenth place winners each went home with B$1,000

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II Dato Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah was on hand to present the prizes.

New 2023 campaign – “LAKASTAH MANANG BERSAMA”

Takaful Brunei also launched its 2023 promotion “LAKASTAH MANANG BERSAMA!” on Friday, where customers can win cash prizes of up to $20,000 every two months by participating in the company’s products.

The 2023 promotion is in celebration of the company’s 30th anniversary, giving back to loyal customers for their years of support.

There are also consolation prizes of up to $3,000 for customers who participate in Takaful Brunei products.

Finalists will also receive 250,000 and 100,000 Takaful Brunei Mobile MyRewards Points respectively.

Every three months, Takaful Brunei will also be handing out cash prizes of $30 to 300 customers and 50,000 MyRewards Points to 200 Takaful Brunei Mobile users.

To be a part of this promotion, simply participate in any Takaful Brunei Am (TBA) and Takaful Brunei Keluarga (TBK) product via the company’s branches/counters, TBA & TBK call centres, authorised agents, and the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

Takaful Brunei customers are eligible for one lucky draw entry for each takaful product they participate in. The more you participate, the higher your chances of winning!

The promotion is subject to terms and conditions, available on Takaful Brunei’s website and the Takaful Brunei Mobile app.

The “LAKASTAH MANANG BERSAMA!” campaign will also be rewarding customers with cash prizes, merchandise and gadgets throughout the year as part of Takaful Brunei roadshows, expos and exhibitions.

The promotion runs from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

For more information, you can email enquiry@takafulbrunei.com.bn or contact TBA (2244000/Whatsapp 7434000) or TBK ( 2231100/Whatsapp 7371100).

For updates on Takaful Brunei promotions or products, visit the website or download and register on the Takaful Brunei Mobile app, available on Google Play and the App Store.