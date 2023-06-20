Introducing the NETA V electric vehicle (EV), a perfect blend of elegance and electric power.

The new electric vehicle (EV), brought to you by Berjaya Sdn Bhd, is set to make waves in Brunei’s EV market, with its impressive range of state-of-the-art features and commitment to being eco-friendly.

The NETA V aims to provide consumers with a compelling alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

NETA V, a cut above

The NETA V stands out from its ICE counterparts with its unique features.

Inside the NETA V, technology takes the spotlight: a 14.6-inch touch screen and a 12-inch instrumental cluster form the centrepiece of the vehicle’s infotainment system, providing a seamless user experience.

Phone projection capabilities, Mapbox navigation, and Spotify support through the Carbitlink app keep drivers connected and entertained throughout their journey.

The NETA V also features a reverse camera and sensors for added safety and convenience, along with a built-in N95 A/C filter to ensure clean and fresh air inside the cabin.

The vehicle features a drop-down notification system for quick access to essential functions. The bottom row control panel also offers shortcuts to adjust the A/C settings, headlights, fog lights, and energy recovery intensity (light, medium, or high modes). A dedicated home button provides easy access to frequently used functions, adding convenience and minimising driver distractions.

Sleek, modern exterior

The car’s sleek design, accentuated by LED front and rear lights, including daytime running lights, gives it a distinctive and futuristic appearance.

The NETA V’s fastback crossover silhouette and 16-inch blacked rims contribute to its sporty and dynamic aesthetic, appealing to modern drivers.

Practicality is a priority for the NETA V. It offers a spacious 335-litre boot, which can be expanded to a generous 552 litres by folding the rear seats.

Keyless entry, coupled with a unique fidget spinner key, provides convenient access to the vehicle. The flat-bottom steering wheel also adds a sporty touch.

Connectivity and storage options in the NETA V go the extra mile. Equipped with three USB hubs, including one for a dashcam, the vehicle enables easy device charging and data transfer. A touch capacitive dome light enhances the interior ambiance. Meanwhile, deep storage spaces, a phone holder in the centre console, and an additional compartment below offer practical storage solutions.

For families, the ISOFIX rear seat provides a secure and reliable anchoring system for child seats.

Seamless integration, power customisation, and intuitive display

The NETA V’s innovative app panel seamlessly integrates music, phone, system settings, and vehicle settings. Drivers can monitor the battery’s state of charge, switch charging modes on or off, lock the charging gun, and schedule charging according to their preferences.

The vehicle offers different drive modes: normal and athletic. Athletic mode boosts the power output from 70kW to 95kW.

The instrumental cluster of the NETA V provides essential information at a glance, including battery percentage and range, power rate indicators, cruise control settings, real-time power consumption, and tyre pressure monitoring system indicators. Cruise control adjustments can be made through the steering wheel interface, making long journeys more comfortable and efficient.

How do I charge the Neta V?

Charging the NETA V is a breeze with its versatile options. The vehicle can be charged using a standard three-pin plug, and the weatherproof charging gun securely locks in place during the charging process. The charging indicator light displays different flashing patterns to indicate the battery’s charge level.

The NETA V can be fully charged in around eight hours with a 7kW AC home charge, while a 30% to 80% DC fast charge takes just 30 minutes. The vehicle offers a range of 384km to 400km on a full charge, depending on driving style and conditions.

Performance on the road

In terms of performance, the NETA V is no slouch. It accelerates from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, delivering impressive speed and agility. Berjaya invites car lovers to experience the vehicle firsthand and put it to the test.

Adding to the car’s versatility, it features Vehicle-to-Load technology, allowing owners to use it to power or charge electronic appliances. This feature enables users to leverage the NETA V’s battery to provide electricity in various scenarios, making it a practical and multi-functional choice for modern lifestyles.

Cost-effective and hassle-free service

Berjaya has also considered the cost of owning and after-sales service for the NETA V. Charging costs are estimated to range from $1.20 to $20 per month, significantly lower than traditional fuel expenses.

More details — including price — of the NETA V will be released soon.

To find out more about the NETA V, customers can visit the Berjaya showroom in Menglait or call 7210890. You can also get updates from the NETA website, Instagram and Facebook pages.