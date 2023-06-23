D’Sunlit is welcoming members of the public to visit the Digital Future Exhibition and discover the latest advancements in technology.

In partnership with the Authority for Infocommunications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) and InfoCom Federation Brunei (IFB), the exhibition will take place from June 22 to 23 at the Indera Samudra Grand Hall, The Empire Brunei.

This highly-anticipated event themed “Digital Future: Advancing Technology & Innovation,” is being held alongside the Brunei Mid-Year Conference and Exhibition (MYCE) 2023, supported by the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT).

The Digital Future Exhibition offers a platform for leading technology companies, startups, and telecommunications service providers to present their cutting-edge products, solutions, and services, and share insights on the future of digital services, digital finance, and smart cities.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore innovative technologies, interact with industry experts, and stay updated on the latest advancements that can drive organisational growth.

The exhibition also features a Science, Technology, and Innovation exhibition to commemorate the 12th Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Science, Technology, and Innovation (IAMMSTI–12) that is taking place simultaneously.

Exhibitors include AITI, Anian Sdn Bhd, Aquaculture Innovation Centre, ASDS Sdn Bhd, Brunei Innovation Lab, Brusin Trading Company Sdn Bhd, CREATES, DST, EVYD Technology, Fortinet, GlobeOSS, IFB, imagine, Nex.Us, Progresif, Progresif Media, Rhymin and Partners, UNN, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Universiti Teknologi Brunei, and Vitronic.

The exhibition provides a valuable opportunity to explore the latest digital advancements, network with industry professionals, and gain insights into the future of technology. It is open to visitors from 9am to 5pm, and entrance is free.

Don’t miss out and check out this exciting event shaping Brunei’s digital landscape.