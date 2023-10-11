Leading telco DST has just unveiled a major new feature to its app called MyDST Shop, an online marketplace that allows customers to pay bills, shop, order food, and purchase utilities all on one platform.

Previously, the MyDST app was just a platform for DST customers to pay their bills, top-up credit and check data usage. But with this latest upgrade the telco hopes to expand its services into the digital marketplace.

“This is a very significant moment for DST as it evolves from being a Telco to a DigitalCo, by offering products and services beyond connectivity,” CEO Radin Sufri Radin Basiuni said at the launch Tuesday.

“We are offering our partner merchants access to our customers to jointly create a marketplace for both DST and merchant partners’ customers.”

How it works

MyDST Shop already has a wide range of merchants in its network, ranging from electronics stores and restaurants, to gas cylinder suppliers.

The user-friendly interface makes ordering from your favourite vendors a breeze — you can browse menus and catalogues and track deliveries in real-time. All deliveries are handled by the merchants’ drivers, ensuring your order reaches you quickly.

The app also has secure payment options for using credit or debit cards.

DST said it will continue to expand its network of merchants and is inviting potential vendors (with their own delivery teams) to be part of the MyDST ecosystem.

Interested parties can contact DST’s Partnership team at partnership@dst.com.bn.

How to use MyDST Shop

To celebrate the launch, MyDST Shop is offering exclusive promotions for the first 500 orders. Here’s what you have do to reap the benefits:

1. Download the MyDST app from the Google Playstore or the App Store.

2. Browse and select: Explore a wide selection of deals and offers, and add your desired items to the cart.

3. Payment: Complete your order by choosing a convenient payment option through the MyDST Wallet and confirm your delivery address.

4. Delivery tracking: Sit back, relax, and track your delivery in real-time. DST’s delivery partners will ensure your order reaches you promptly.