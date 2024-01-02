BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – In his annual New Year’s titah, broadcast on the last day of 2023, Brunei’s monarch spoke on a host of issues ranging from economic diversification and labour reforms, to Israel’s brutal war on Gaza.

We picked out some key highlights:

1. ‘Public-private partnerships key to economic diversification’

His Majesty said he was pleased to see Brunei’s non-oil and gas sector grow 5.3% in the first six months of 2023, attributing the growth to collaboration between the government and private sector.

He added that the civil service should continue to update policy and regulations to create an environment more conducive to business and investment, noting that Brunei was feeling the headwinds of geopolitical uncertainty, global health crises, trade wars between major powers, and the rapid development of new technologies.

“We must face these situations with an open mind, to understand the changes and take advantage of the opportunities they may bring,” the sultan said in a televised speech.

He also stressed that “instilling Islamic values in all aspects of governance” was crucial for Brunei’s continuity and stability.

2. New reforms to improve workers’ welfare

The monarch highlighted two policies introduced in 2023 that will have major impact on Bruneians in the years to come: the introduction of a minimum wage and the reform of the pension fund, now known as the National Retirement Scheme, which promises higher dividends for workers.

Both changes came into effect last July, when His Majesty announced that the phased introduction of minimum wage will begin in the banking, finance and ICT sectors. Full-time workers in these sectors will be entitled to at least $500 per month.

However, since then the government has released little information of how it plans to roll out the minimum wage policy to other industries.

3. Integration of religious education into mainstream school timetable

In his titah, the sultan also spoke on the integration of religious subjects into the general school timetable — a major shift announced on October 22 and implemented just over a week later on November 1.

With schools given little notice to prepare, school leaders and parents were left scrambling to adjust to new logistics and timetables. The integration meant that students from pre-school to Year 3 would now undertake religious lessons at their main school, instead of separate schools run by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

His Majesty noted that the abrupt change had prompted “various perceptions and reactions” among Bruneians, and called for parents’ support to ensure a smooth transition.

“I hope all parties can understand that this plan aims to look after students’ welfare through a balanced learning environment,” he said.

4. ‘Grave concern’ over continued assault on Gaza

The monarch expressed deep concern over Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack, and urged “all parties involved to comply with their obligations under international law in order to protect the safety of civilians”.

He said Bruneians would continue to hold mass prayers for Palestine and raise donations through the National Humanitarian Fund for Palestinians in Gaza, which has already collected BND$1.7 million.

Israel’s deadly campaign has so far killed 22,000 Palestinians, prompting huge international backlash and Gaza’s most dire humanitarian crisis. UN experts said Israel’s actions — which include the bombing of hospitals, refugee camps and civilian infrastructure — point to a “genocide in the making“.

Brunei has roundly condemned Israeli aggression and joined 152 countries at the United Nations calling for a permanent ceasefire, although efforts have been consistently vetoed by the United States.