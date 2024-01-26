In a celebration of automotive excellence, the much-anticipated new Škoda showroom opened its doors in Lambak, marking a significant milestone for new distributor TCY Motors.

As you step into the showroom, the first thing that catches your eye is sleek and modern design – spacious layout, carefully curated lighting, a minimalist yet stylish interior, every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an ambiance that reflects the brand’s sophistication.

What sets this showroom apart is the impressive lineup of Škoda vehicles, known for their reliability, durability, innovative design, advanced VW automotive technology and superior performance.

Whether you’re drawn to the sporty elegance of the Octavia or the rugged versatility of the Kodiaq, Škoda offers options to suit a range of tastes and lifestyles.

On Wednesday, guests were treated to an exclusive preview of Škoda’s upcoming models – the all-new Kushaq SUV and the Slavia 4-door sedan, both new entries for Brunei.

Viviene Laboutkova, Škoda’s Auto Business Development Manager for Sales Overseas, who was in sultanate for the showroom launch, said:

“In Brunei, we offer a wide range [of vehicles], from the compact range (Kushaq and Slavia) to high-performance sporty RS models.

“I guarantee you there will be more exciting new models coming to the market in the near future. We at Skoda Auto will support our local partner by offering the best products to fit the local customers’ needs and achieve the best customer satisfaction”.

Brand representatives were also on hand to provide guests with insights into the unique features that set Škoda apart in the competitive automotive market.

As the authorised importer for Škoda in Brunei, TCY Motors is committed to providing unparalleled customer service, a comprehensive after-sales support system, and a seamless purchasing experience for all Škoda enthusiasts.