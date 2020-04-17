More...

April 16

Gov’t to introduce tracking bracelets for quarantined individuals, discharged COVID-19 patients

April 13

HM announces special allowance for frontliners

Market vendors, taxi drivers to receive financial aid

Closure of mosques extended for the fifth week

April 9

Home-based learning for all public and private schools extended to May 14

April 6

Migrant workers to be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing

Gerai Ramadan cancelled

Closure of mosques extended for the fourth week

April 5

All arrivals in Brunei to undergo isolation at government-designated facilities. Self-isolation at home no longer allowed.

March 30

Gov’t unveils $450 million stimulus package

New virology labs opens to increase Brunei’s testing capacity

Closure of mosques extended for the third week

March 28

63-year-old man dies from COVID-19

March 27

Gov’t announces construction of new building for isolation centre to be completed in mid-late April

March 25

Classroom learning suspended, schools to go online when term begins

March 24

All foreigners barred from entering the country

March 23

Closure of mosques extended for second week

March 20

All inbound travellers to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days

Gov’t announces construction of new virology lab

March 19

Banks announce 6-month loan deferments for SMEs in key sectors

March 18

Cinemas and museums closed

Restaurants prohibited from serving dine-in orders

March 17

Travel ban extended to visitors from the UK

All places of worship closed for one week

Temburong bridge opens to public

March 16

All Brunei residents barred from leaving the country

March 14

Travel ban extended to visitors from the European Union

March 13

Mass gatherings prohibited, including weddings and sports events

March 9

Brunei reports first COVID-19 case, linked to mass Tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur