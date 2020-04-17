April 17
Mass tahlil and terawih prayers will not be allowed during Ramadan
April 16
Gov’t to introduce tracking bracelets for quarantined individuals, discharged COVID-19 patients
April 13
HM announces special allowance for frontliners
Market vendors, taxi drivers to receive financial aid
Closure of mosques extended for the fifth week
April 9
Home-based learning for all public and private schools extended to May 14
April 6
Migrant workers to be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing
Gerai Ramadan cancelled
Closure of mosques extended for the fourth week
April 5
All arrivals in Brunei to undergo isolation at government-designated facilities. Self-isolation at home no longer allowed.
March 30
Gov’t unveils $450 million stimulus package
New virology labs opens to increase Brunei’s testing capacity
Closure of mosques extended for the third week
March 28
63-year-old man dies from COVID-19
March 27
Gov’t announces construction of new building for isolation centre to be completed in mid-late April
March 25
Classroom learning suspended, schools to go online when term begins
March 24
All foreigners barred from entering the country
March 23
Closure of mosques extended for second week
March 20
All inbound travellers to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days
Gov’t announces construction of new virology lab
March 19
Banks announce 6-month loan deferments for SMEs in key sectors
March 18
Cinemas and museums closed
Restaurants prohibited from serving dine-in orders
March 17
Travel ban extended to visitors from the UK
All places of worship closed for one week
Temburong bridge opens to public
March 16
All Brunei residents barred from leaving the country
March 14
Travel ban extended to visitors from the European Union
March 13
Mass gatherings prohibited, including weddings and sports events
March 9
Brunei reports first COVID-19 case, linked to mass Tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur