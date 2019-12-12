Porsche unveiled its new all-electric Taycan in Singapore recently, ahead of its regional market launch in 2020.

The Taycan is Porsche’s first all-electric sports car, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the company as it expands its product range in the field of electromobility.

In a statement, Porsche Asia Pacific Managing Director Arthur Willmann said the Taycan is a sports car that combines exciting driving dynamics, performance and technology.

“Like every Porsche ever built, it comes with a soul. Something you will feel immediately once you get behind the steering wheel,” he said.

Matthias Becker, vice-president Region Overseas and Emerging Markets of Porsche AG, said Asia-Pacific is an important sales region for Porsche with a growing customer and fan base.

The design philosophy behind the Taycan is that it has to be recognisable as a Porsche at first glance. The Taycan is the sportiest car in its segment.

Vice-president Style Porsche at Porsche AG Michael Mauer said, “Just like what the 911 has achieved, my vision is that the Taycan will become an icon of this new era, a synonym for a purely electric sports car”.

As part of the launch, Porsche collaborated with Lucasfilm to present the jointly-designed fantasy starship sketches ahead of the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final episode of the Skywalker saga.

Taycan specifications

The flagship Turbo S version of the Taycan can generate up to 761 hp overboost power in combination with Launch Control, and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The Taycan Turbo can generate up to 680 hp and completes the zero to 100km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds.

The Turbo S has a range of up to 412 kilometres while the Turbo has a range of up to 450 kilometres according to the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP). The top speed of both all-wheel drive models is 260 km/h.

The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts instead of the usual 400 volts for electric cars.

In just over five minutes, the battery can be recharged using direct current from the high power charging network for a range of up to 100 kilometres (according to WLTP).

The charging time for five to 80 percent SoC (state of charge) is 22.5 minutes for charging under ideal conditions and the maximum charging power (peak) is 270 kW.

The overall capacity of the Performance Battery Plus is 93.4 kWh. Taycan drivers can charge their cars with up to eleven kW of alternating current (AC) at home.

Porsche vehicles are available at the Porsche Centre Brunei, a one-stop facility for sports car enthusiasts which includes a showroom, after-sales services, accessories, among others. It is located the QAF Brunei building in the Beribi Light Industrial Area.