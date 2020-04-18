Latest from the live blog
COVID-19 live updates: MoH records one new infection, five relapse casesLatest case is an asymptomatic woman linked to a previously identified cluster
April 17
Mass tahlil and terawih prayers will not be allowed during Ramadan
- Over 2,100 small business owners to get $300 for three months The financial aid is extended to taxi drivers and tour guides to counter the economic impact of COVID-19
- ASEAN proposes COVID-19 response fund Leaders agree to keep supply chains open amid the coronavirus pandemic
- HM announces special $400 monthly allowance for healthcare workers Brunei's monarch acknowledges sacrifices made by frontline personnel; also announces financial aid for market vendors, taxi drivers
- Sultan to join ASEAN leaders in online COVID-19 summit The ASEAN summit will be held through a teleconference for the first time in the regional bloc's 53-year history
- MoE seeks donations of electronic devices for online learning As COVID-19 forces schools to go online, underprivileged students in need of learning devices
- Coronavirus: a three-month timeline Key developments since the novel coronavirus began its global spread three months ago
- Workers facing worst crisis since WWII amid pandemic: UN ILO says 125 million jobs will be lost in Asia-Pacific in the next three months
- Health minister pays tribute to nurses, midwives The minister calls for stronger support of nurses and midwives in his World Health Day statement
- RB in dire straits with 95% of flights cut, staff put on compulsory leave National carrier faces unprecedented crisis with COVID-19 pandemic
