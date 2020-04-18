More...

April 16

Gov’t to introduce tracking bracelets for quarantined individuals, discharged COVID-19 patients

April 13

HM announces special allowance for frontliners.

Market vendors, taxi drivers to receive financial aid.

Closure of mosques extended for the fifth week.

April 9

Home-based learning for all public and private schools extended to May 14

April 6

Migrant workers to be randomly selected for COVID-19 testing.

Gerai Ramadan cancelled.

Closure of mosques extended for the fourth week.

April 5

All arrivals in Brunei to undergo isolation at government-designated facilities. Self-isolation at home no longer allowed

March 30

Gov’t unveils $450 million stimulus package.

New virology labs opens to increase Brunei’s testing capacity.

Closure of mosques extended for the third week.

March 28

63-year-old man dies from COVID-19

March 27

Gov’t announces construction of new building for isolation centre to be completed in mid-late April

March 25

Classroom learning suspended, schools to go online when term begins

March 24

All foreigners barred from entering the country

March 23

Closure of mosques extended for second week

March 20

All inbound travellers to undergo mandatory self-isolation for 14 days.

Gov’t announces construction of new virology lab.

March 19

Banks announce 6-month loan deferments for SMEs in key sectors

March 18

Cinemas and museums closed

Restaurants prohibited from serving dine-in orders

March 17

Travel ban extended to visitors from the UK.

All places of worship closed for one week.

Temburong bridge opens to public.

March 16

All Brunei residents barred from leaving the country

March 14

Travel ban extended to visitors from the European Union

March 13

Mass gatherings prohibited, including weddings and sports events

March 9

Brunei reports first COVID-19 case, linked to mass Tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur