BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – A TAIB customer walked away with a brand new Hyundai Creta after winning the bank’s “Win A Creta” Grand Draw Promotion Campaign 2019.

Muhammad Herman Abdullah Sebi, 36, emerged as the grand prize winner after he chose the right key to start the Hyundai Creta.

He said he planned to use the Hyundai Creta to bring his parents from Tutong to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital for their medical treatment.

The draw was part of TAIB’s promotional campaign for new and existing customers who applied for any financing plans from March 1 to November 30 this year.

TAIB has offered various financing promotions this year, including low rates, startup cost and 50 percent off of processing fee for customers.

The draw saw 12 winners walking away with prizes including the Hyundai Creta, a $5,000 Umrah or travel voucher and vouchers worth $1,000 and $800.

Seven winners were shortlisted for the grand prize, and each of them had the opportunity to select the correct key which will start the Hyundai Creta.

Muhammad Afiif Mohd Ali won a $5,000 worth of Umrah or travel voucher to any destination.

Present as guest of honour was Second Minister of Defence YB Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Awg Haibi Hj Mohd Yussof, in his capacity as chairman of TAIB’s board of directors.

This year’s grand draw was part of TAIB’s efforts to reward and show their appreciation to its customers for entrusting the bank.

More information on the bank’s products and services can be found on its website.