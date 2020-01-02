NBT Brunei has revealed the 2019 Toyota Corolla Altis through its microsite on January 2, making it the first digital car launch in Brunei.

Toyota Corolla Altis is the 12th generation of the all-time bestselling car model in the world, according to NBT in a statement.

NBT Marketing Manager Audrey Yong said the car model is no stranger to the Brunei market.

“More than 5,000 [have been] sold in Brunei and 46 million worldwide,” she said during an exclusive preview of the Corolla Altis for members of the media at Regal Blue Production House.

She said Toyota has always stayed true to its identity of building quality, durable and reliable cars from its earliest production till now and into the future.

The Corolla Altis is available at the NBT showroom from January 3, 2020 in two variants: 1.8L petrol engine model and 1.6L petrol engine model.

The 1.8L model is fine-tuned to give better acceleration performance, while the 1.6L engine is catered towards daily driving.

NBT Sales Trainer Amran Junaidi said the car model’s “features are sharper and much more precise in character,” adding that the new design for the Corolla models encapsulates the concept of “shooting robust”.

“It looks like a moving bullet where everything is sharper, thinner and wider,” he said.

Both car models are outfitted with the 4-cylinder in-line 16-valve, dual overhead camshaft and dual VVT-i engine.

The Corolla Altis 1.6L and Corolla Altis 1.8L are equipped with a 7-speed Sequential Shiftmatic CVT gearbox. The 1.8L model comes with a higher engine capacity of 1798cc and a 138 horsepower.

The Corolla Altis series is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), which encapsulates the features of agility, stability and visibility.

Agility is in the form of an improved suspension system and lower center of gravity (body height lowered by 20mm). The TNGA is also found in the stability of a rigid body structure.

Toyota said the Corolla Altis is the best in class with a turning circle of 10.4m.

With a lower instrument panel and repositioned side mirror, it also has the “best in class” visibility.

To enhance the car’s smoothness and handling efficiency, the 2019 Corolla features a MacPherson strut front suspension system.

The car is further equipped with double wishbone rear suspension to ensure smooth rides.

The higher-end 1.8L model features the Toyota Safety Sense – only the second model in Brunei to have this feature. NBT said the model is the most advanced safety system in the Toyota range.

The safety sense is a single unified system with pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC), lane departure alert and auto high-beam.

One of the features of DRCC is to take a car to a complete stop if needed and regain acceleration once an obstacle has moved out of the way.

The models come in a range of colours: Super White, White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown and Celestite Gray Metallic, while Red Mica Metallic is only available for the 1.6L model.

Key features of the all-new Corolla Altis

1.8L model:

Auto BI beam projector LED headlamp

LED daytime running lights

LED rear lamps

18-Inch alloy wheels

Smart Entry automatic door unlock system

Push start

Information display

4.2” automatic air conditioning system

Power folding mirror

Electronic parking brake with brake hold function

Rear air conditioning for rear-seat passengers

Rear sunshade

10inch Android infotainment system

Tyre pressure warning system

1.6L model:

1ZR-FBE 1.6 L engine and automatic SUPER CVT-i 7 speed with sequential shift

Back guide monitor

Hill-start assist control

Back sonar

Traction control system

Vehicle stability control

Anti-lock brake system

Electronic brake-force distribution

Brake assist

7 SRS airbags

10” Android entertainment system

The new Corolla Altis can be viewed at the nearest Toyota showroom starting from January 3, 2020. To view the car, members of the public can also visit the microsite, or NBT’s Facebook and Instagram pages.