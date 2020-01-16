BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei’s Consumer Fair is back for its 24th installment, which promises bigger and better deals and activities.

Over 400 booths made up of 160 local and international exhibitors have been set up at the five-day Consumer Fair, said Director of D’Sunlit Sdn Bhd Dato Paduka Hj Danial Hj Hanafiah.

Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Hj Mohd Amin Liew Abdullah officiated at the opening ceremony that took place at the International Convention Centre on Wednesday.

The biannual Consumer Fair was introduced in 2008 to provide a platform for local small medium enterprises to promote and showcase their products and services.

Since its debut, the Consumer Fair continues to grow in the number of participating exhibitors and visitors.

Similar to the previous edition, the story of local family-oriented cartoon characters is projected in a light sense of humour of how a family anticipates the Consumer Fair.

“Babah, Babu, Boboi, and Alai are once again making their appearance at the Consumer Fair guiding you to the best deals, promotions, and activities at the fair,” Dato Hj Danial said.

Visitors can also take advantage of the promotions and activities on offer such as the Oriental Town, lantern-making, toy donation drive asnd the biggest toy warehouse sale.

Three lucky winners who participated in the toy warehouse sale campaign on social media will stand a chance to shop and fill up one trolley each for free.

The Consumer Fair’s ‘Snap and Win’ is also back to offer the public a chance to win a brand new lnsta 360 ONE X with an additional Venture Case, a 3208 SD card and invisible stick. Visitors also stand a chance to walk away with fabulous prizes at the Consumer Fair Grand Lucky Draw.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own shopping bags to support the Department of Environment, Parks and Recreation, Ministry of Development’s (JASTRe) ‘No Plastic Day Every Day’ campaign.

The 24th Consumer Fair takes place from January 15 until 19, from 10am to 10pm every day except Friday, when it will be closed from 12pm to 2pm for prayers.