BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Students looking to pursue their higher education overseas can assess their options at the StudyGlobal Application Fair on January 22.

Education consultancy HRD Education Services will be organising the exhibition from 1pm to 7pm at The Empire Hotel’s Indera Samudra Grand Hall.

Students will have the opportunity to interact with representatives from the UK’s Russell Group of Universities, Australia’s Group of Eight universities and Malaysia’s Setara five-star universities.

The participating universities offer most of the courses that Bruneians are looking for – in sciences, engineering, medicine, health, business, finance, IT, law, art and design as well as interdisciplinary programmes such as geomatics, construction, design and technology and creative industries.

Themed ‘Secure your Career Success’, the event will help students make informed decisions about their study options, eligibility, career opportunities as well as obtain first-hand information on what it is like to study at a specific university.

The exhibition provides a platform for students to evaluate the diverse range of programmes and make the best match that meets their needs.

“We want students to make an informed decision about their final course selection, rather than a practice amongst some students to ‘drift’ into a programme or university without having much understanding of what the programme entails,” said Maizura Bakar from HRDS.

Students are often too focused on the placement of a university in the league tables rather than fully appreciating the strengths or unique features of a programme such as professional accreditation, internship opportunities and placement and unique choice of modules.

Besides overseas institutions, HRDS has also invited Brunei’s government agencies and funding bodies to be present, providing a one-stop centre for students to plan their future career.

The attractive exchange rate against the Brunei dollar makes studying overseas appealing and provides an excellent opportunity to gain an internationally recognised qualification that would lead to long-lasting careers.

The exhibition will also feature parallel seminar talks on careers by university staff and local government agencies, which will provide more information on specific courses and career options.

These seminars, which are free to attend, have been selected to reflect the current manpower shortages in Brunei.

For more information, visit HRD Education Services at SEAMEO VOCTECH Regional Centre on Jalan Pasar Baharu or contact them at 2452245 / 7180157 and via email at enquiries@hrd-services.com.