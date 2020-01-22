BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – A $4.5 million eco-resort will be built in Temburong’s Kampung Perdayan to boost the district’s tourism industry.



The eco-resort, which will house 30 villa units, spans an estimated two hectares along the contours of Temburong’s riverbank.

Eco-Green Development will invest in and operate the eco-resort after signing an agreement with the Tourism Development Department on January 6. Eco Bumi Arkitek is the project’s principal architect.

In an email to The Scoop, Development Executive of Eco-Green Development Ardinin Ahmad said construction of the eco-resort will take into account the protection of Temburong’s rainforests.

He said a clear plan is needed to reduce the carbon footprint as Temburong forms a part of the larger Borneo rainforests, “which is a significant green lung of the region”.

“An eco-resort tries to balance sustainable features with luxury and comfort. Regionally only a handful have successfully achieved the balance, appreciating the ecological surroundings and creature comforts which guests tend to expect,” he added.

The resort is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2021.

With the opening of the Temburong bridge scheduled for early this year, visitors would be able to arrive at the resort within 30 minutes from Bandar Seri Begawan.

Eco-Green Development will also refurbish, operate and maintain the old district office at Bangar town as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

The government also signed an agreement with Sunshine Borneo Tours and Travel to develop and operate a river centre in Kg Batang Duri.

The $387,000 river centre will provide visitors with temuai or longboat shuttle services from Kg Batang Duri to the Ulu Temburong National Park.

It will also house a prayer hall, an ablution area, toilets and changing rooms.

The two projects are expected to create over 40 jobs in the next five years, the Tourism Development Department said in a statement.

Commenting on how the eco-resort can contribute to local employment, Ardinin said Brunei has a local workforce with skill sets in the hospitality sector.

“We intend to recruit all positions from management to janitorial prospects within Brunei, with emphasis on residents in the Temburong district, especially the local indigenous [people],” he said.

Ardinin said where possible, employees should possess sound knowledge of the local culture and folklore of Temburong.



“It is envisaged that 100 percent of our crew will carry a strong sense of belonging to the resort and portray an admirable service attitude.

“While experience in hospitality is an advantage, it will not be a prerequisite as on-site training will be provided to suitable ambassadors,” he added.