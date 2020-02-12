BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The 36th National Day parade will proceed at Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien (SOAS) on February 23, with officials saying the public event does not pose health risks as Brunei has yet to detect any coronavirus cases.



During a press conference on Wednesday, Director of Environmental Health Services Dr Hjh Anie Hariyani Hj Abdul Rahman said there are no restrictions on mass gatherings unless there have been confirmed cases of the new coronavirus named COVID-19.



“At the moment, the risk is zero. In the event of a situation that requires the Ministry of Health to make certain recommendations [to the executive committee of National Day celebrations], we will do so and we will do it immediately,” she said.

The government has put in place preventive measures to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, including extending the travel ban to two more Chinese provinces in Zhejiang and Jiangsu on Tuesday.



Last month, Brunei barred the entry of travellers from Hubei province, where its capital of Wuhan is the centre of the coronavirus epidemic.

Dr Hjh Anie said restrictions on large public events will only be done during the mitigation phase, which means it will be put in place if there are confirmed COVID-19 infections in Brunei and the virus is widespread in the community.

In 2009, Brunei banned mass gatherings following the spread of H1N1, she added.

Brunei recorded its first H1N1 case on June 20, 2009, with two deaths reported.

The director urged anyone who show signs of influenza or feel ill to avoid attending the National Day celebrations and stay at home instead.

Permanent Secretary of Culture, Youth and Sports Pg Mohammad Amirrizal Pg Hj Mahmud said more than 26,000 people will take part in the National Day procession, including 7,000 performers.

Speaking on the possibility of postponing the National Day parade if the situation changes, Pg Mohammad Amirrizal said the relevant authorities and the [36th National Day celebration] executive committee will decide on the next course of action.

“For the time being, there are no changes [to the plan] so we will proceed as it is. As per MoH’s recommendation, everyone is urged to maintain a high level of personal hygiene,” he added.

Dr Hjh Anie said the Environmental Health Services Department will continue to monitor the situation in Brunei and other parts of the world on a daily basis.

“This is a health issue, but we are one government and we have been cooperating and in constant communication with the other ministries and agencies.

“Please be reassured that in the event of a situation where there is a need for a specific action to be taken, we will communicate it immediately,” she added.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and male members of the royal family are expected to attend the National Day parade.

This year’s celebrations will be retaining the theme of “Menjayakan Wawasan Negara” or ‘Realising the National Vision’.

Meanwhile, environmental NGO Green Brunei is organising two campaigns – ‘Bandarku Bersih’ and ‘Bandarku Bebas Botol Plastik’ as part of the National Day celebrations.



The ‘Bandarku Bersih’ campaign is aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of cleanliness while encouraging people to work together in maintaining the greenery of the capital, said LegCo member and Green Brunei co-founder YB Khairunnisa Hj Ash’ari.

The campaign will involve volunteers to support the Municipal Department’s efforts to clean up Taman SOAS and its vicinity during the event. Those who are interested to volunteer can register here.

In an effort to reduce the use of plastic water bottles during the event, Green Brunei will provide water dispenser stations around Bandar Seri Begawan so that members of the public can bring their own reusable bottles.

The water dispenser will be located at five locations – next to TAIB building, in front of the BIBD headquarters and Jalan Pretty. Two water dispenser stations will also be placed at the Royal Wharf.