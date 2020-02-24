BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The National Welfare System (SKN) – a centralised database that would allow government agencies to share data – is set to be operational in six months, said the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 36th National day parade, YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Hj Aminuddin Ihsan Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Hj Abidin said the system will be accessible to everyone and the public can apply for welfare assistance online.

The system will compile and consolidate data from MCYS, Islamic Religious Council (MUIB), Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Foundation (YSHHB) and Ministry of Education to prevent duplication and promote greater efficiency in providing aid promptly, he added.

The establishment of the welfare system was first announced in March last year during the Legislative Council meeting.

His Majesty Sultan Hj Hassanal Bolkiah also talked about the digitalisation of the welfare system in his 36th National Day titah.

Old-age pension

The National Welfare System will also compile data of old-age pension recipients to facilitate the welfare disbursement.

The minister said they are exploring the possibility of disbursing old-age pension via banks as an alternative to the conventional payment method where village heads or grassroots leaders would personally deliver the pension to recipients.

“We do not want to make it mandatory as there are still some people who prefer the normal mechanisms. InsyaAllah this will also start soon,” he said.

Breaking the poverty cycle

The minister said the National Council on Social Issues has drafted an action plan on poverty eradication that will create more job and entrepreneurship opportunities to reduce welfare recipients’ reliance on government aid.

Seventy-five percent of an estimated 5,800 welfare recipients registered under MCYS’s Monthly Welfare Assistance (BKB) programme are able-bodied adults who can work, he said.

Encouraged by the success of the ministry’s ‘Program Pelan Pekerjaan (3P)’ where 250 participants were able to gain employment last year, the ministry aims to provide meaningful employment to another 300 recipients this year through private sector collaboration or entrepreneurship from grants or micro-grants.

YB Major General (Rtd) Dato Hj Aminuddin Ihsan said the ministry is working closely with the Prime Minister’s Office’s Manpower Planning and Employment Council, which is tasked to manage the country’s unemployment issues.

The poverty eradication plan will also look into the basic needs of vulnerable groups such as provision of low-cost housing, transportation support and childcare.

Another programme under the poverty eradication plan – ‘Teguhkan Ekonomi Keluarga Asas Berdikari’ programme (TEKAD) – aims to empower “able-bodied and able to work” welfare recipients with vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

The minister said the programme is for welfare recipients who have applied for government aid for more than four times and are under 30 years old.

He added that the ministry does not want them to be dependent on government aid but to help them break the poverty cycle.

To achieve this, MCYS is working with Job Centre Brunei – a one-stop career centre for local jobseekers – where most recipients were able to secure jobs in the private sector.

The minister said there are certain guidelines that are put in place under the TEKAD programme.



“The first thing we have to assess is, if the wages are very low, we will top up the wages so that they are able to lead a decent life.

“The top-up will be given every six months according to the guidelines. The reason [for this] is [to ensure] they will stay in the job,” he added.

Asked if MCYS has conducted any studies on minimum wage, the minister said, “We do see wages as important and this is one of the areas that we have to look into”.

He said the government is creating a platform to support the less fortunate in reaching a decent standard of living.

“It’s all about the mindset, and how to change the mindset is whether there is a support system in place [such as transportation, childcare] that would enable them to go to work.

“If there is no support system in place or if the support system is not good enough, they would go back to being a monthly welfare recipient again, he added.