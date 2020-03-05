BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The 16th Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting — Brunei’s annual parliamentary session — will open on Monday, March 9 at the Legislative Council building on Jalan Dewan Majlis, the Department of Councils of State announced on Thursday.

Discussions will be held over a two-week period covering the 2021/2020 government budget, national policies and development plans.

His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah will officiate the opening at the Legislative Council building on Jalan Dewan Majlis.

The meeting will be chaired by Speaker of the Legislative Council, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Laila Dato Seri Setia Hj Abdul Rahman Dato Setia Hj Mohamed Taib, for the sixth year running.

The council comprises a total of 36 members, including His Majesty the Sultan; His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; the 14 cabinet ministers; and 20 appointed members which include state dignitaries, grassroots leaders and representatives from various professional, social and religious groups.

This is the 16th sitting of the council since it was revived in 2004.

There will be two sessions of debate on each day of the LegCo meeting — from 9am to 12pm and 2pm to 4.30pm — and it is open to the public after the official opening ceremony.

In a media statement, the Department of Councils of State reminded visitors to dress appropriately in either office attire of traditional Malay dress. Students are permitted to wear school uniforms.

Casual clothing such as t-shirts, leggings, short skirts, tight pants or shorts are not permitted. Flip flops, facial piercings and caps are also not allowed.

Visitors must bring along their identification card in order to obtain security passes.

Educational institutions that wish to conduct study visits during LegCo proceedings are advised to contact the Secretariat of the Legislative Council at 2380501. Our reporting on the 2019 session of the Legislative Council can be found here.