BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office has appointed John Virgoe as the country’s high commissioner-designate to Brunei.

Virgoe is scheduled to take up his appointment in August and will replace Richard Lindsay, who has been in Brunei since 2017. Lindsay will be transferring to another diplomatic appointment.

Virgoe was most recently the head of department for South-East Asia at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Before that, he was the head of the Joint Anti-Corruption Unit for the Cabinet Office from 2015 to 2017.

This will be Virgoe fourth posting overseas, having previously served in Jakarta, Nairobi and Canberra.