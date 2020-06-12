BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Travel agency Darussalam Holdings Sdn Bhd will issue full refunds to 802 intending Haj pilgrims following the religious affairs ministry’s Wednesday announcement that Brunei has cancelled this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca over COVID-19 concerns.

Pg Hj Ibrahim Hj Bakar, head of Darussalam Holdings Haj and Umrah Department, said the refunds will be disbursed through online banking over two to three weeks.

A total of 1,000 Bruneian Haj pilgrims were initially scheduled to depart for the holy land through four flights starting from July 6.

Brunei joins other ASEAN member states such as Singapore and Malaysia in suspending the Haj this year even though Saudi Arabia has yet to announce its decision to cancel the annual pilgrimage.

The Haj, which is a once-in-a-lifetime obligation for every able-bodied Muslim, attracted 2.9 million pilgrims last year.

In an interview, Pg Hj Ibrahim said those who have been affected by the cancellation will be given priority in performing the Haj next year.

“Payment will be made in full at no charge, but the process will be done gradually by returning the payment to the TAIB or BIBD pilgrimage account without having to visit the Darussalam Holdings office,” he said.

However, the travel operator expects an increase in the price of Umrah and Haj packages in the future as the Saudi government announced in May that the value added tax (VAT) will be increased from five percent to 15 percent beginning July 2020.



Darussalam Holdings’ current Haj packages range from $12,200 to $21,000.

Haj and Umrah pilgrims were expected to contribute a combined $12 billion in revenue to the Saudi economy this year.

Pg Hj Ibrahim said the cancellation of the year-round Umrah pilgrimage in March and other travel packages have had a big impact on Darussalam Holdings, which is Brunei’s largest Haj and Umrah travel operator.



“One thousand people registered for Umrah [earlier this year], but we refunded our customers when Royal Brunei Airlines announced their flight suspensions in March and Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary ban on the Umrah pilgrimage,” he said.

Once the Saudi government re-opens Mecca to Umrah pilgrims, Darussalam Holdings will be taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of worshippers.

Registration for Umrah in December is still open, but is subject to COVID-19 developments.

Darussalam Holdings is one of the three selected travel agencies appointed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs to handle Bruneian Umrah and Haj pilgrims this year. The two other agencies are At-Taqwa Travel Tours and Straits Central Agencies.