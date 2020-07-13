BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) has began construction of its 3.3 MWp utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plant on Friday, which is set to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its headquarters in Seria.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the G11 site – a former BSP housing area – at Seria’s Jalan Tengah, BSP said in a statement.



The multi-million dollar project, which is set to be completed early next year, will see 7,000 solar panels installed at the solar PV plant. The exact amount of investment was not disclosed.

The solar panels will generate power equivalent to the electricity consumption of about 600 households per year.

Once operational, the low carbon electricity generated from the solar panels will offset some of the power used by the BSP headquarters building on Jalan Utara in Panaga, added the statement.

BSP managing director Dr Ceri M. Powell said: “As BSP continues to provide oil and gas for our customers, it is important that we both reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and play our part in the global transition towards low carbon energy systems”.

She said the solar project is a demonstration of BSP’s commitment in increasing uptake of renewable energy within its operational and non-operational assets such as its offices, and in pursuing energy diversification and decarbonisation.



BSP added that the solar project will provide a platform in expanding Bruneians’ skill set in renewable energy.



The oil and gas company has also pledged to plant three trees for every tree removed during the site clearance, which started in March. This tree-replanting activity will be conducted with the nearby community and BSP staff.

BSP has also installed solar lights and solar power on unmanned offshore platforms as part of its initiatives to use more renewable energy in its operations.

