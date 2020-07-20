BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover has named Indera Motors as the ‘Retailer of the Year Asia-Pacific 2019/20’ for achieving excellent performance in customer service as well as sales and marketing.

Indera Motors won the award for the first time since it became Brunei’s sole distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover in 2012.

The annual Retailer of the Year award recognises Jaguar Land Rover retailers with best practices in various categories, including marketing and after-sales.

Each retailer is assessed based on stringent criteria and performance scorecards.

In his congratulatory message, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover Asia Pacific Robin Colgan said Indera Motors was awarded as it ranked first in customer service, sales and marketing and company performance among 14 countries in the region.

He said Indera Motors has been putting customers first in its core strategy and steadfast in delivering quality customer experience in all areas of its business.

“In this context, the new showroom at Beribi Industrial Estate will give the company an excellent footing in achieving this goal going forward,” Colgan added.

Indera Motors moved to its new state-of-the-art and more spacious showroom to provide a better customer experience in January this year.

Alfred Yong, general manager of Indera Motors, expressed appreciation to customers who helped the company receive the award.

“Without their feedback, we would not be able to make changes and attend to their requirements as owners of this iconic brand.

“The other side of the coin is our hardworking and dedicated management team and staff that enabled us to achieve all the metrics, and ensuring operations run smoothly,” he said.

