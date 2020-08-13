BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – The Brunei Bridge Authority (BBA) has put in place immediate safety measures following an August 8 accident that killed a contract worker on the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien bridge, the minister of transport and infocommunications said.



YB Dato Seri Setia Abdul Mutalib Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Hj Mohammad Yusof said the Brunei Bridge Authority has conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident, which led authorities to amend the standard operating procedures (SOP) on health, safety, security and environment (HSSE).



Appropriate scheduling of roadworks will be practised during non-operating hours of the bridge, he said in response to a reporter’s question on the incident during a COVID-19 press conference on Thursday.



The Royal Brunei Police Force is also investigating the death of the worker, who was believed to be carrying out repair works on the bridge before a car hit him.

The bridge, which connects Temburong and the capital district, opened in March. The bridge remains open to traffic from 6am to 10pm daily.

“This is an unfortunate event…but Insya Allah we can prevent it from happening again with the cooperation of everyone,” said YB Dato Abdul Mutalib, who is also co-chair of the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge Management Committee.

The committee will decide whether to release the findings of the probe to the public.

Brunei has recorded a downward trend in number of traffic accidents and fatalities in the past two years.

A total of 1,196 traffic accidents and 13 deaths were reported last year, a decrease from 1,203 road mishaps that killed 17 people in 2018.

The minister called on the public to be socially responsible by observing proper road safety rules such as complying with speed limits and wearing seat belts.

“This is a big part of our social responsibility, make it our culture..take care of your own life, take care of your family’s life and everybody’s life on the road,” he added.

Leaked CCTV footage of the bridge accident went viral, which prompted the minister to remind the public to be socially responsible with their social media use.

“In many cases, videos or personal and confidential information have gone viral. I urged the public to be socially responsible and respect the privacy [of those involved],” he said.

Under Chapter 148 of Public Order Act, any person who, whether orally or in writing or by any other means, spreads false reports or makes false statements likely to cause public alarm or despondency may face a $3,000 fine and imprisonment for up to three years.