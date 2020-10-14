This October, immerse yourself in a tropical wonderland of orchids at Rimba Garden Central.

From locally grown phalaenopsis orchids, tropical orchids to fertilisers and pots, the Orchid Festi-Sale has got everything covered to grow and care for your flowers.

The Orchid Festi-Sale from October 14 to November 1 is the scaled-down version of the Brunei International Flower Show, which was first launched last October.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers to hold an event of a smaller scale, but with a similar aim to promote plants and horticultural products, particularly orchids.

Not only will visitors enjoy an extensive collection of orchids, but also new gardening accessories such as smart flowerpots and planters.

Other products on display include a variety of succulents, easy-growing indoor plants and a large collection of outdoor ornamental plants.

Botanical enthusiasts can also purchase phalaenopsis orchid seedlings, which are on sale for the first time at RGC.

Get ready to spend because all orchids will be on promotional prices!

If you’re looking for an Instagrammable spot, a spectacular orchid wall display at RGC Greenhouse creates the perfect backdrop for photos.

A talk will also be held to provide tips on growing and nurturing orchids.

Visit Rimba Garden Central and spend quality time cultivating a love for gardening with your family.