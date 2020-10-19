BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Telco provider Progresif has inked an agreement with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to provide data transmission for the government’s National Surveillance Monitoring System.

The network will transmit video data from surveillance cameras installed at several locations, including border control posts and the Brunei International Airport.

The network is expected to be complete in four months.

“The National Surveillance Monitoring System project was implemented in 2018 and involves the installation of surveillance cameras at strategic locations for crime prevention,” the PMO said in a statement Monday.

“This is done in order to enhance public security and to create a more conducive living environment for all.”

No further details were given as of press time.