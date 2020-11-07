BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — The sporty sedan style of the all-new Hyundai Elantra is back to capture your heart.



Transformed into a sleeker and bigger car, the Elantra has been redesigned based on the Hyundai’s K3 platform to make it more spacious, fuel-efficient and safer.

Brunei’s Hyundai distributor Setia Motors rolled out the new Elantra at its Beribi showroom on Friday, becoming the latest sedan to join the South Korean automaker’s growing lineup.

The car dealer said Elantra is a new take on the sporty and luxury sedan at an affordable price, making it one of the top contenders in the segment.

“Not only does it offer a very unique sensuous sportiness styling theme, making it very bold and strong at first glance, but it’s got plenty of groundbreaking tech as well as being very competitive within the same segment,” Setia Motors said in a statement.

The Elantra is available in two variants – premium and standard.

Sleek new look

Hyundai has breathed new life into the Elantra’s modern and sleek design with its “parametric jewel-pattern”.



Its redesign makes it a completely different and new car compared to its predecessor.

The car’s exterior highlights the depth of the front grille with triangle shapes, while its bold headlights combine to give it a sporty look.

Its side profile is characterised by sharply defined lines that intersect at a single point.

Setia Motors said the all-new Elantra is 2.2 inches longer, 1 inch wider and 1 inch lower than its predecessor, giving it a more aggressive stance.

“The car’s wheelbase has also been stretched by 0.8 inches. With 113.6 cubic feet of interior volume, the Elantra is technically classified as a midsize car,” it added.

Powerful performance

The Elantra promises an optimal driving performance with its K3 platform.



It comes with a 1.6MPI engine that pushes out 127.5 PS/155 Nm of torque, which is more than enough to ensure a smooth ride in the country.

You can also stretch out and enjoy the spacious interior, thanks to the long wheelbase of 2,720 that gives the Elantra a more comfortable stance on the road.



The interior of the premium variant is fitted with natural leather seats combined with Bose premium sound system of 8 high performance speakers throughout the vehicle.

The cockpit is also a fully immersive space with a 10.25” digital cluster that is tilted 10 degrees toward the driver for easier control.

Running out of phone battery while travelling? Fret not because the Elantra premium comes with wireless smartphone charging, which is as simple as placing your phone on the charging pad.

Safety features

The Elantra is packed with safety features such as the forward collision warning system that automatically assists with emergency braking.

It is also equipped with a lane following assist system that detects the lane and vehicle ahead and assists the driver to keep the vehicle centered between lanes.

If you’re feeling sleepy or distracted, the driver attention monitor will provide a warning when it detects inattentiveness and recommend the driver to take a rest.

The Elantra premium is priced at $35,800 while the standard variant is priced at $28,400.

Those who book early will enjoy a $800 discount or get an iPhone 12 64GB.

Visitors can view and test drive the all-new Hyundai Elantra from 9am to 4pm at the Setia Motors Beribi showroom on Saturday. You can also check updates on its Facebook and Instagram pages.