BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Good news if you’ve been eyeing the Toyota Wigo but waiting for the right time to buy it.

Not only will you drive home a reliable car, you will also bag prizes when you purchase the Wigo from October 19 to December 19.

NBT Brunei, the sole distributor of Toyota, has partnered with Insurans Islam TAIB to hold the two-month Wigo Bonanza promotion.

Every customer who buys a Wigo will be rewarded with prizes during the promotion period, including the chance to win the grand prize of shopping vouchers worth $2,000.

The Wigo may be a small vehicle but it packs a punch, combining style and practicality in a compact body.

New look

The Wigo received a facelift when it was launched in July with its restyled front bumper and new grille design, making it look sharper and sportier.

It also sports bright LED rear combination lamps and front fog lamps for additional illumination support.

The mini hatchback’s projector headlights with LED light guide further enhances its appearance.

Four colours are available – gray metallic, silver mica metallic, white and red.

Practical performance

Frequent trips to the petrol station will not be needed, even after long drives as the Wigo has a fuel consumption of 22.7km/l.

The fuel-efficient car is fitted with a 1.0L three-cylinder, dual overhead camshaft engine and an electronic fuel injection system that churns out 65.7bhp.

The four-speed automatic transmission promises ease of shifting and a smooth gear change without compromising on power.

Comfortable interior

Don’t be fooled by the size of the Wigo because its interior seats provide enough space for passengers to stay comfortable.

It also features a double DIN integrated audio entertainment system with CD, MP3, USB, AUX and Bluetooth capabilities.

Clear information is displayed on the combination meter with digital LCD.

Safety matters

Apart from being comfortable, the Wigo comes with standard safety features such as dual SRS airbags and three-point rear seat belts.

Its anti-lock braking system helps prevent wheel-lock during emergency braking or on slippery surfaces to ensure the driver stays in control of the car.

You need not worry about children not sitting tight in the car as the Wigo has met the Isofix international standard of attachment points for child safety seats.